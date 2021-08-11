Entertainment and tourism options aplenty in County Kildare

The Leinster Football Senior Championship Final might not have gone the way Kildare had hoped this year, but that’s no reason for the Lilywhites to despair – everything is still all to play for in the tourism stakes.

Kildare have emerged this summer as one of the frontrunners to bring home some long-awaited silverware this season, offering a host of options to suit every interest when it comes to places to stay, see and eat as we head towards autumn.

With a brand-new website launched earlier this month, Into Kildare offers a one-stop-shop for everything needed to make a trip to Kildare as productive and plentiful as possible.

Speaking about the recent website launch, CEO of Into Kildare Áine Mangan said: “We’re really excited to have this new window for visitors to see all that Kildare has to offer. The website is fresh, easy to navigate and full of information to help you plan your next trip to the county, now that we can travel again.”

Read more Kildare news

The website will help you to plan out your entire Kildare itinerary, whether it’s a day trip or a weekend break and will help visitors to make the best of their time with options of places to stay, eat and things to do. See for yourself at www.intokildare.ie

Traditionally August plays host to National Heritage Week and there is a number of activities taking place across Kildare to mark this year’s event such as a Bumblebee Monitoring Project in Lullymore West. You can also explore Kildare’s rich cultural heritage at Kildare Town Market Square with their immersive audio-visual experience. The event will take place in Kildare town market square each day from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm on Tuesday 17th, Wednesday 18th and Friday 20th August. Further details on all events also available at www.intokildare.ie