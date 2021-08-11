Kildare's Covid-19 incident rate staying below national average levels

Areas of County Kildare have a lower rate of Covid-19 infections than the rest of Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The incident rate per 100,000 people across the country up to August 2 was 372.6 - which is higher than levels in Local

Electoral Areas (LEAs) in Athy, Celbridge, Clane, Kildare, Naas, Newbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth.

In Maynooth, where were 100 confirmed cases with a LEA rate per 100,000 of 336.4.

Kildare LEA was the next highest with 79 confirmed cases and an LEA rate per 100,000 of 307.4.

Next was Athy LEA which had 78 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 293.9.

Naas LEA had 114 cases over the two week period and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 291.4

Leixlip had 45 confirmed cases or a LEA rate of 283.7.

Newbridge had 97 cases and a LEA rate of 273.4.

Celbridge had 43 Covid-19 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 198.8.

Clane had the lowest infection rate of any LEA in the county with 48 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 168.8.

Meanwhile a total of 100,000 vaccines administered at Punchestown Vaccination Centre up to last week.

The 100,000th dose was given to Sylvia Moore.

Milestone

A HSE spokesperson said: "Congratulations to the team at Punchestown Vaccination Centre on reaching 100,000 vaccines this morning.

“Thank you to staff and volunteers on site and to Sylvia Moore on being the recipient of the 100,000th vaccine.”

Most of the vaccines have been administered to people with Kildare addresses but the catchment area has also drawn in parts of West Wicklow and Dublin.

When the Punchestown centre opened in late April, it prioritized vaccinations of those aged 65-69 and

60-64.