JOBS: Junction 14 Mayfield is hiring for several positions

Junction 14 Mayfield, Monasterevin, is now hiring!
The newly revamped Junction 14 Mayfield, Monasterevin, Co Kildare is now recruiting for a variety of Full-Time positions across our Food & Shop Units.
Junction 14 Mayfield has welcomed Chopped, Zambrero, Subway, Gino’s Gelato and Mayfield Fare which all join, Supermac's, Papa John's, Insomnia and Spar.
At Junction 14 Mayfield we look to recruit enthusiastic, friendly and motivated people.
If you are interested in working with us in one of our Full-Time roles, please apply by sending your CV to hr@lidongroup.ie or visit our website and apply online at https://junction14mayfield.ie/work-with-us/
