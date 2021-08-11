Naas taxi driver is assaulted and his vehicle damaged

Naas gardaí are investigating
An assault on a taxi driver is being investigated by gardaí in Naas.
The incident happened at around midnight on August 3 after the driver collected a passenger and brought him to Jigginstown on the towns’ outskirts.
The passengers refused to pay the fare and became violent, grabbing the driver by the throat.
The man also caused €300 worth of damage by breaking a Covid-19 protective screen and a dashcam.
He later ran in the direction of Jigginstown.
