L driver tested positive for cannabis

The vehicle seized at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this driver in Rathangan during the August Bank Holiday.
It was found that the motorist was an unaccompanied learner driver.
The driver also tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.
Their vehicle was also seized and a quantity of suspected cannabis was confiscated.
