Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 13

he death has occurred of Bob Bowler

Grangeclare, Naas, Kildare / Allenwood, Kildare



Husband of the late Annie (Nancy). Peacefully, at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Patricia and Jacqueline, grandchildren Sasha, Mikaela and Lee, great-grandchildren Aoife and Killian, brother Joe, sister Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bob Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Removal from Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please

The death has occurred of Breda Morrin (née Miley)

Ladytown, Newbridge, Kildare / Valleymount, Wicklow



(née Miley), Morrin, Breda, Robins Garden, Ladytown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Knockalt, Valleymount, Co. Wicklow, August 11th 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the dedicated care of St. James's Hospital, following a long illness bravely borne. Pre-deceased by her mother Gretta. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Larry, father Joe, brothers John, Joey, Mick, Davy, Anto and Paul, sisters Margaret, Anne-Marie and Liz, mother-in-law Cathy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a very wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Breda (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Breda's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/live-stream/.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Breda's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her fathers residence in Knockalt, Valleymount, Co. Wicklow on Saturday morning at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Valleymount, Co. Wicklow for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery, Caragh, Co. Kildare. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Breda to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Ger Mulhall

Formerly of Willsgrove, Athy, Kildare



Formerly of Willsgrove, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Swanley, Kent, England. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Colleen. Predeceased by his father Richard. Ger will be sadly missed and loved by his mother Pauline, sisters Joan, Mary, Pauline and Teresa, brothers Pat, John and Chris, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and the UK.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday morning (14th August) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Mary O'BRIEN (née Brennan)

Naas, Kildare



Mary O’Brien (née Brennan), late of Naas, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on Thursday 12th August, 2021, in the loving care of her family and the staff at The Fern Dean Nursing Home, Blackrock. Beloved wife of the late Leo O’Brien, cherished mother of Angie, Aisling, Christian and the late Leo Jnr., mother-in-law of Caitriona, adored Granny of Harvey, Toby and Mari; she will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, sisters Liz and Maeve, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews,Angie's partner James and by her extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) on Monday (Aug.16) at 10.00am in St. John the Baptist Church, Blackrock and this may be viewed on the following link www.churchservices.tv/blackrock. The burial in Kilquade New Cemetery, Co. Wicklow will follow the funeral mass. Messages of comfort and support may be placed in the “Condolences” section below.

“May she rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Roger Parrow

Naas, Kildare



Parrow / Roger. August 10th Suddenly whilst in Moy Northern Ireland. Pastor of Naas Baptist Fellowship. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Matt, Jay, Beth, Caleb, Zeke and Eoin.

A much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and Pastor.

A private cremation will take place on Thursday 19th August at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast.

A service of thanksgiving for Roger’s life will be held in Naas at a later date.

Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, his many friends and church family.

I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life. 1 John 5:13

The death has occurred of John DAWSON

St. Patrick's Park, Kill, Kildare / Wolfhill, Laois



Formerly of Wolfhill, Co. Laois. Sadly missed by his loving wife June, son David, daughters Shirley, Mary and Bernadette, sister Mary, brother Eddie, son-in-law Michael, Mary's partner Michael, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May John Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The cortege will leave from John's home to St. Brigid's Church, Kill for a Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie. John will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but could not due to current restrictions can feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.