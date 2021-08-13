Man 'threatened to kill mother and stepfather', Naas court hears

A man aged in his 30s, who threatened to kill his mother and stepfather, was the subject of an interim protection order application at Naas District Court on August 5.

The man said his stepson has made their lives a nightmare.

He said the stepson has mental health issues and was drinking and taking drugs.

The man recounted that he sold a house and gave the stepson €60,000 as an “advance on inheritance” and he was to buy an apartment on the continent.

He said he had had little contact with him because he was abroad apart from a text which read “I’m in paradise.”

The applicant said his son-in-law had tried to help the stepson - but he stopped taking medication.

One occasion he was drunk and he rang to “tell us he was going to kill us.”

On another occasion the man said he was being assaulted and his wife had to lay on top of him to protect him.

The man said he was concerned because the stepson is on his way back from the continent after a period of a number of weeks.

Judge Miriam Walsh granted the order and said the stepson is not to visit the applicant’s home or make contact by any means.