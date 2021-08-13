Garda appeal over property stolen from vehicle in Kill village

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí have made an appeal over property stolen from a vehicle in Kill village.
A suspect was seen in the grey coloured van at 11.45am on Wednesday, August 4.
Some property was also taken from the vehicle.
The suspect left the area in a dark coloured car.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station.
