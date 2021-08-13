Can you help? A most unusual theft from car in Dunnes Stores car park in Newbridge

Dunnes Stores car park in Newbridge / Googlemaps
Newbridge gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a theft in the car park of Dunnes Stores in the town.
The incident happened at 10.30am on Saturday last while the vehicle owner was shopping.
Gardaí said the cover of a wing mirror was taken from the car.
Anybody who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in this area at the time is asked to contact gardai.
