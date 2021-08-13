Art exhibition at McAuley Place, Naas

Basin Street Corner, by Andrew J Barrett
'Local Naas artists, Greg Hallahan and Andrew Barrett, are delighted to announce their National Heritage Week art exhibition titled 'Of what is past, or passing, or yet to come.'
Naas Ball (Perpetual Motion), by Greg Hallahan
The exhibition will be held in the Chapel at McAuley Place Naas from August 14th-22nd.
All are welcome to drop in to this wonderfully atmospheric venue to celebrate the heritage of Naas town and surrounding areas.'
