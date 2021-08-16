Motorist detected speeding in 80km zone in north Kildare

Checking speed in north Kildare / PHOTO: Naas Roads Policing
Naas Roads Policing Unit carried out speed checks in North Kildare on Sunday.
Several motorists were detected speeding, with one motorist found travelling at 124kph in an 80kph zone.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all.
