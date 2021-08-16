Exhibition for National Heritage Week takes place at Kilcock Gallery

Hounds by Rebecca Homfray
An exhibition entitled "Oidhreacht" for National Heritage Week is taking place at Kilcock Gallery.
A total of 50 works by 32 artists are on show until 22nd August.
The Heritage exhibition was curated by Alice Hanratty. The artists are from Leinster Printmaking Studio and Invited artists.
There is also a selection of artworks by gallery artists during August 2021.
Heritage plays a central role in shaping identity. Our Heritage holds aspects of the past we value, and what we choose to pass on to future generations. It has references in culture, buildings, traditional food & crafts, our bogs & native wildlife, folklore, placenames, literature, language and much more.
This exhibition of limited-edition hand-made Fine Art Prints by 32 artists Printed on paper size 35x50cms with varying image sizes. Editions from 5 to 25 prints. All the prints have similar price – unframed €250 + postage.
