Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday August 17

The death has occurred of Stephen Dunne

Coolier, Monasterevin, Kildare



Predeceased by his parents Jim and Mary and his brother Mike. Much loved brother of Tom, Maisie, Joisie (Smith), John and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal from his home on Thursday, via Lackagh, to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for 11am Requiem Mass which will be held in accordance with current Government guidelines. Requiem Mass may be viewed on https://www.monasterevinparish.ie/, press web cam. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on the link below or in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan

Connagh Road, Collaghknock Glebe, Kildare Town, Kildare



Son of the late Peter and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Peter, Eddie and Christy, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Tom Carberry

Mylerstown, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Moate, Westmeath / Lorrha, Tipperary / Portumna, Galway



Tom passed away peacefully on Friday 13th August, in the care of Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Jack, his mother Mary and sister Bridie (Jo). Tom will be deeply missed by his adoring wife Joan, sisters Maura Newman, Rose Smith, Kay Walsh, Joan Garvan, Patricia McCormack, Terry McGann and Carmel Foxe, brother John Joe Carberry, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and public health guidelines attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

A private Mass will be celebrated, for the repose of Tom's soul, with family and friends, on Tuesday 17th August, in St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary, at 12 noon. For those who would have liked to attend the Mass, but can't due to the current restrictions, Tom's Mass will be streamed live on the following link. TOM’S FUNERAL

Tom will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery immediately after Mass.

Tom's funeral cortège will arrive to the church on Tuesday morning at 11:45 in preparation for Mass at 12 o'clock. Please maintain the respect of social distance for each other as directed by the HSE and Public Health.

With current restrictions funerals are limited in numbers to immediate family and friends only. Please feel free to express your sympathies and support to the family in Tom's condolence page below. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice on the following link DONATE NOW

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Brien (née Kenny)

Killyon, Mucklon, Enfield, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare



O'Brien ( nee Kenny ) Margaret, Killyon, Mucklon, Enfield, Co. Kildare and late of Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, August 15th 2021, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons William, Michael, Edward, Andrew, Patrick and Joseph, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Margaret (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Margaret's Funeral service can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11 am by clicking on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Margaret will repose at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Tuesday evening from 4pm, for family and close friends. (In line with current guidelines please wear a face mask and social distance)

Margaret's Funeral Cortege will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Wednesday at 10.30am approx to Christ the King Church, Cooleragh arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery, travelling via her residence. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Margaret to www.friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Mary Pender

Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving mother Ellen. Sadly missed by her devoted father Paddy her brothers and sisters Jim, Catherina, Sandra , Paddy Joe, Madeline, Elaine, Josephine, Deirdre and Nicola, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles extended family and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Mary will be reposing at her home (Ticknevin) on Monday from 3-7pm. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Mass can be viewed on the Carbury Parish webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/.

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Kare Services.

You can line the route from Mary's home to Holy Trinity Church, via Rathmore and Dreenane, while following social distancing.