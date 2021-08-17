Tributes paid to popular Kildare biker whose funeral takes place on Thursday

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-one who died in a traffic collision on Friday evening in the Kilberry area between Monasterevin and Athy.

Michael ‘Gunner’ Connolly, from Kildangan, who was aged 44, passed away after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the R417.

Mr Connolly, who had a 20-year-old daughter Jordan, was employed at the Intel campus in Leixlip.

He is also missed by his partner Lavinia, sister Delia, brother Paul, nephew Eric and all his friends in the Vikings Motorcycle Club, relatives and his many friends.

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's takes on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of Our Lady of Victories, Kildangan for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people.

A private cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.15pm.

The Vikings Motorcycle Club paid an online tribute.

They said: “Our hearts are broken — words fail us right now. Ride Free Gunner — always in our hearts.”

Businessman Vivian Carroll of Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge said he was a close friend of Mr Connolly.

He said: “Gunner will be a big loss to so many people. He had so many good friends and was the life and soul of every gathering he was at.

“He would be well known in Kildangan, Athy and Newbridge areas.”

Cllr Aoife Breslin, from Athy, passed on her condolences to Mr Connolly’s family and friends on behalf of the local community. She added: “Any tragedy like this has a very big impact and is deeply-felt in a local area.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are affected by this incident.”

Other motorcycle clubs such as the Harley Davidson Club Ireland paid their own tributes to Mr Connolly.

The collision happened at approximately 6.10pm on Friday evening.

Mr Connolly was removed from the scene by ambulance to Naas General Hospital in a serious condition.

Unfortunately, he passed away later that evening.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The stretch of the R417 was closed for a time as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.