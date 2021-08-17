Driver stopped by Naas gardaí tests positive for cocaine

Naas Roads Policing at the scene
Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a checkpoint in the Naas area recently when they stopped this vehicle.
A check on the Mobility App device revealed that the car was uninsured.
The driver of the car then tested positive for cocaine.
Gardaí said that the car was impounded under the Road Traffic Act and court proceedings will follow.
Meanwhile, Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint North Kildare recently at which two vehicles were seized.
One driver was an unaccompanied learner driver and the other driver was arrested after they were found to have no insurance and also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
