Kildare burger outlet named Best Gourmet Burger Specialist in Leinster

Burger enthusiasts in Kildare don’t have to stray too far from home to get their hands on award-winning burgers, as Kepak, the sponsor of National Burger Day, awarded Gaelic Burger near Naas, Co Kildare the coveted title of Best Gourmet Burger Specialist in Leinster.

The announcement was made to coincide with National Burger Day on August 12 in which hundreds of participating outlets across the country offer a special 2 for 1 deal on their signature burgers in celebration of National Burger Day.

Gaelic Burger & Coffee is open seven days: Monday to Wednesday and Friday, 9am to 9pm. Thursday and Saturday, 9am to 10pm and Sunday 12pm to 9pm. Phone orders available at (087) 118 3572.

The Gaelic Burger team said: "Winning an award like this is a great appreciation and acknowledgement that we really do have one of the best food offerings in the country.

"Thank you all again and we will continue to serve nothing but the best."

John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions Commercial Director. “After what has been a challenging period for Irish foodservice operators, this campaign truly is the coming together of Ireland’s biggest and best food brands in support of the sector and the beloved burgers on their menus.”

Winners

Best burger in Ireland

Overall Winner: Flipside, Sligo

Best Gourmet Burger Specialist

Connaught: Cian’s on Bridge Street, Westport, Mayo

Leinster: Gaelic Burger, Kildare (foodtruck)

Munster: O’Reilly’s Foodtruck, Cork (foodtruck)

Ulster: Burger Burger, Belfast





Best burger at a…

Restaurant: Thunder Road Café, Dublin

Hotel: Hotel Killarney, Kerry

Pub: Harry’s, Galway

Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen

Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Mayo

Independent Takeaway: Tony's Pizzeria, Dundalk, Louth



Best Independent Takeaway

Connaught: Cafolla’s in Castlebar, Mayo

Leinster: Fairview Grill, Dublin

Munster: Lixnaw Chipper, Kerry

Ulster: Johnny’s Ranch, Donegal

Northern Ireland: The Pizza Shack & Burger Bar, Newry, Armagh



Best Takeaway Chain

Connaught: Blue Thunder, Westport, Mayo

Leinster: Burger Boxx, Ashbourne, Meath

Munster: Bun Bros, Ennis, Clare

Ulster: Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny, Donegal

