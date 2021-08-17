Kildare burger outlet named Best Gourmet Burger Specialist in Leinster

A burger at Gaelic Burger
Burger enthusiasts in Kildare don’t have to stray too far from home to get their hands on award-winning burgers, as Kepak, the sponsor of National Burger Day, awarded Gaelic Burger near Naas, Co Kildare the coveted title of Best Gourmet Burger Specialist in Leinster.
The announcement was made to coincide with National Burger Day on August 12 in which hundreds of participating outlets across the country offer a special 2 for 1 deal on their signature burgers in celebration of National Burger Day.
Gaelic Burger & Coffee is open seven days: Monday to Wednesday and Friday, 9am to 9pm. Thursday and Saturday, 9am to 10pm and Sunday 12pm to 9pm. Phone orders available at (087) 118 3572.
The Gaelic Burger team said: "Winning an award like this is a great appreciation and acknowledgement that we really do have one of the best food offerings in the country.
"Thank you all again and we will continue to serve nothing but the best."
John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions Commercial Director. “After what has been a challenging period for Irish foodservice operators, this campaign truly is the coming together of Ireland’s biggest and best food brands in support of the sector and the beloved burgers on their menus.”
Winners
Best burger in Ireland
Overall Winner: Flipside, Sligo
Best Gourmet Burger Specialist
Connaught: Cian’s on Bridge Street, Westport, Mayo
Leinster: Gaelic Burger, Kildare (foodtruck)
Munster: O’Reilly’s Foodtruck, Cork (foodtruck)
Ulster: Burger Burger, Belfast
Best burger at a…
Restaurant: Thunder Road Café, Dublin
Hotel: Hotel Killarney, Kerry
Pub: Harry’s, Galway
Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen
Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Mayo
Independent Takeaway: Tony's Pizzeria, Dundalk, Louth
Best Independent Takeaway
Connaught: Cafolla’s in Castlebar, Mayo
Leinster: Fairview Grill, Dublin
Munster: Lixnaw Chipper, Kerry
Ulster: Johnny’s Ranch, Donegal
Northern Ireland: The Pizza Shack & Burger Bar, Newry, Armagh
Best Takeaway Chain
Connaught: Blue Thunder, Westport, Mayo
Leinster: Burger Boxx, Ashbourne, Meath
Munster: Bun Bros, Ennis, Clare
Ulster: Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny, Donegal
