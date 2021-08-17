Chadwicks partners with Irish Wheelchair Association in Clane

Builders' merchants, the Chadwicks Group is working with with Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) in making essential accessibility improvements in the National Mobility Centre in Clane.

Providing materials from two businesses within Chadwicks Group, the teams at both Chadwicks and the Panelling Centre assisted IWA in updating its kitchen and bathroom facilities for both service users and staff alike.

The National Mobility Centre is a vital service that provides driving lessons for wheelchair users and is the main location for service users to obtain their parking permits in the locality. The centre sees an average of 2,000 users and staff come through its doors each year. With the support of Chadwicks Group, the kitchen has been made fully accessible for all service users while the bathroom has also received a refurbishment.

In addition to the National Mobility Centre, Chadwicks Group will supply a range of building materials to IWA community centres across the country to help improve accessibility for its users. IWA operates 57 community centres nationwide and provides 1.3 million hours of assisted living services to more than 2,000 adults and children.

Commenting on the announcement, Mick Monahan, Chadwicks Naas Branch Manager said, “We at Chadwicks Naas are delighted to have supported the brilliant team at the National Mobility Centre in improving their bathroom and kitchen facilities. The centre is a vital service in the town, and we aimed to ensure that each user, staff member and visitor would have full accessibility when using the facilities. We are delighted to have been involved in such a worthwhile cause and make a real difference in the day to day lives of the fantastic people at the centre.”

Niall McDonnell, Unit Manager at IWA Mobility Centre in Clane said, “It’s been terrific to see the new refurbishments in the Clane centre. The new bathroom fittings and tiles have made a massive difference, visually, aesthetically, and most importantly with regards to additional access for users with disabilities. The same goes for the canteen. With the extra space created and the new accessible sink, these improvements have made the room a much better place for staff and customers alike. My thanks to the team at Chadwicks for thinking of IWA and its members and staff with their kind donation.”