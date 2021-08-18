Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 18

The death has occurred of Michael (Gunner) Connolly

123 Branswood, Athy, Kildare



(Formerly of 181 Ashgrove, Kildangan). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Jordan, partner Lavinia, sister Delia, brother Paul, nephew Eric, all his brothers in the Vikings MC, relatives and his many friends.

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Thursday morning ( 19th August) to arrive at The Church of Our Lady of Victories, Kildangan for Requiem Mass at 11am , limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed ,see link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/0VgeIq . A private cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.15pm, link https://vimeo.com/event/153499

The death has occurred of Noel Hanlon

Gurteen, Nurney, Kildare



Noel, peacefully in the loving care of his family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary. Much loved father of Sarah, Gemma and Peter. Deeply regretted by son-in-law, John, Grandchildren Fionn and Tadgh, brothers Oliver and Peter, sisters Sheila and Maureen, brothers-in-law Larry, Billy and Martin, sisters-in-law Brigid, Mary and Alice, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private funeral will take place. Removal from his home on Thursday to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Nurney for 3pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Beacon Renal Clinic, Tallagh, if so desired. Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on the link below or in the traditional way.

The death has occurred of Sr. Vera LENNOX

Finglas, Dublin / Kildare



LENNOX, Sr. Vera, Little Sisters of the Assumption, Finglas, Dublin and late of Rathangan and Ellistown Co. Kildare, 16th August 2021, peacefully in Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Sr. Vera will be sadly missed by her nieces Lily, Freda and Mary, nephews Pat and Michael, grandniece and grandnephews, extended family, friends and by her community of Little Sisters of the Assumption. Sr. Vera is predeceased by her parents Michael and Nan, her sisters Marie Conlon, Srs. Una LSA, Patsy LSA, Ann (Nancy) LSA, Angela (Martha) LSA and by her infant brother Michael.

A private family funeral will take place, in line with Government Guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave your personal message for Sr.Vera’s family in the “Condolences” section below.

Sr. Vera’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 12.30pm on the following link: http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html.

May her generous and gentle spirit rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Winifred (Winnie) O'Toole (née McGowan)

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Falls Road, Belfast. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jim, mother of the late David, John and Bobby, grandmother of the late Clare and Chelsea and sister of the late Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mag, Eileen and Claire, sons Jerry, Bernard, Peter, Thomas, Paul and Séamus, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Winnie Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from her family home on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Winnie's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The O'Toole family would like to give a special word of Thanks to everyone at Bluebird Care, for all there kindness and support.

The death has occurred of Cathie Roden (née Dolan)

Celbridge, Kildare



RODEN (née Dolan), Cathie (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and of Glenamaddy, Co. Galway) August 17th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Beloved wife of Johnnie and much loved mother of Jean and Colin. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, sister Patsy, brother Michael, grandchildren Jack and Elodie, son-in-law Garrett, daughter-in-law Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Frances Swan (née McCarthy)

Riverdale, Leixlip, Kildare / Killarney, Kerry



Formerly of Minish, Killarney. Beloved wife of John and twin sister of the late Michael. Peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Kildare. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her daughters Esther (Cronin) and Carmel, son in law John, granddaughter Katie, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Frances in St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Frances' Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral on Thursday morning at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.

The death has occurred of Stephen Dunne

Coolier, Monasterevin, Kildare



Predeceased by his parents Jim and Mary and his brother Mike. Much loved brother of Tom, Maisie, Joisie (Smith), John and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal from his home on Thursday, via Lackagh, to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for 11am Requiem Mass which will be held in accordance with current Government guidelines. Requiem Mass may be viewed on https://www.monasterevinparish.ie/, press web cam. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on the link below or in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan

Connagh Road, Collaghknock Glebe, Kildare Town, Kildare



Son of the late Peter and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Peter, Eddie and Christy, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.