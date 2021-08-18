BREAKING: Newbridge woman (40s) in hospital in Dublin after aggravated burglary

A woman aged in her 40s has been hospitalised after she was injured in an aggravated burglary in Newbridge.

The incident happened on the Henry Street area before midnight last night.

Local Gardaí were alerted and rushed to the scene and arrested two men.

The men are being questioned at Newbridge Garda Station.

An ambulance was also called and the woman was taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

Under the law, an aggravated burglary is an offence of breaking into a property armed with a weapon or if the occupants are threatened, put in fear or injured.

Referring to the incident, a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí have arrested two men following an aggravated burglary at a property on Henry Street, Newbridge, shortly before 11:45pm last night, Tuesday 17th August 2021.

"A woman in her 40s was injured during the incident and was brought to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

"The men both in their 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Newbridge Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing."