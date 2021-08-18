Young woman who died in freak bus incident being laid to rest tomorrow

A young woman who died following a tragic accident in Donegal on Friday evening is being laid to rest tomorrow afternoon in Co Carlow.

The funeral mass for Amanda Kinsella, 27, from Bennekerry, Co. Carlow, is taking place in St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

She had been home on holidays from the Middle East where she had been teaching for several years.

She died following what has been described by witnesses as a tragic, freak accident that occurred on the main Donegal Town to Ballybofey N15 road at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, at around 3.45 pm on Friday.

She fell out of a moving bus and was then struck by a van that was passing by.

She was airlifted to hospital in Dublin but passed away on Friday evening.

She had been in Donegal for a wedding the previous day.

Amanda lived in Oman from 2015 to 2017 and the Clann na hOman GAA and the Oman Irish Society said it wished to fondly remember "our great friend and former member".

A statement said: "During her time in Oman from 2015 to 2017, Amanda helped build treasured friendships and memories amongst her colleagues and teammates.

"Her kindness, affection and wonderful smile will never be forgotten by those who had the privilege to be in her company, both in Muscat and beyond."

An online book of condolences was opened in her honour.

A tribute from Keira Maher said: "There are no words.

"I knew Amanda for our time in Muscat and even though she was four years younger than me I always looked up to her. She was the definition of role model – the kindest soul you’d ever meet.

"Although we only had one year in Muscat together she left a life time impact on me and everyone who knew her. She regularly popped into my mind as I thought of the good times in Oman.

"Amanda you were and will always be in my heart. Thank you for being the kind and understanding person you were.

"Until we meet again."

GAA Club Arabian Celts said:

"Amanda was just a fantastic person - on & off the pitch. Kind, funny and full of fun and adventure. She will be sadly missed by all in Bahrain who were lucky enough to know her.

"Our thoughts, love and deepest sympathies are with her family - her parents, her sister, Aisling and her brother, David and her partner, Brendan along with her extended family and many friends in Ireland, Bahrain and around the world."

Bennekerry Tinryland GAA Club said: "We are deeply saddened and devastated to hear the news of the utterly tragic passing of club mate Amanda Kinsella. Our hearts are broken.

"We can’t begin to describe how beautiful, talented and truly amazing she was. We offer our deepest sympathies to her parents Mono and Patricia and siblings Aisling and David. A super star 100 times over, we will never ever forget her."

The funeral cortège will leave Amanda's home on Thursday at 1.40 pm en route to the church; those who wish to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The funeral mass can be viewed at: https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-marys-church-bennekerry/

In the funeral notice, the family has expressed its thanks to everyone for their support and understanding at this most difficult time.

Amanda was the daughter of Michael and Patricia and loving sister of David and Aishling. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother, partner Brendan Galvin and the Galvin family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, work colleagues in Bahrain and all her friends in the GAA Community, to whom deepest sympathy is extended.