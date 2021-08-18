More seizures of "hard drugs" in Kildare is reflecting national trend

A cocaine seizure / PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA
An increase in the size of seizures of highly-addictive "hard drugs" such as cocaine in Kildare is reflecting a national trend.
Official figures show that up to the end of July, cocaine and heroin with a combined street value of almost €50m has been confiscated nationwide by Revenue officers in over 100 separate operations.
This total is almost five times the value of seizures of these types of drugs for the whole of 2020 and 10 times the amount intercepted in 2019.
The increased amount of drugs coming into the country may be due to gangs trying to offload vast surpluses built up during Covid-19 lockdowns.
The biggest seizure of these type of drugs in Co Kildare was in May when a multi-agency operation in the Naas area involving Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit resulted in the discovery of 11.6kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €812,000.
A month later, Newbridge detectives seized cocaine with a street value of €60,000 in the town.
And in April, as part of Operation Tara targeting local drug dealing, Gardaí seized €259,000 worth of cocaine in a lock-up in Straffan.
Revenue, which has a leading role in the state's battle against drug smuggling, said gangs are getting more brazen and skilled in how they hide narcotics coming into the country.
Revenue has anti-smuggling teams at all main ports and airports and at the main postal depots, who routinely profile imports and exports and carry out x-ray examinations. physical examinations.
A statement added:
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.