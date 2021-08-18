More seizures of "hard drugs" in Kildare is reflecting national trend

An increase in the size of seizures of highly-addictive "hard drugs" such as cocaine in Kildare is reflecting a national trend.

Official figures show that up to the end of July, cocaine and heroin with a combined street value of almost €50m has been confiscated nationwide by Revenue officers in over 100 separate operations.

This total is almost five times the value of seizures of these types of drugs for the whole of 2020 and 10 times the amount intercepted in 2019.

The increased amount of drugs coming into the country may be due to gangs trying to offload vast surpluses built up during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The biggest seizure of these type of drugs in Co Kildare was in May when a multi-agency operation in the Naas area involving Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit resulted in the discovery of 11.6kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €812,000.

A month later, Newbridge detectives seized cocaine with a street value of €60,000 in the town.

And in April, as part of Operation Tara targeting local drug dealing, Gardaí seized €259,000 worth of cocaine in a lock-up in Straffan.

Revenue, which has a leading role in the state's battle against drug smuggling, said gangs are getting more brazen and skilled in how they hide narcotics coming into the country.

Revenue has anti-smuggling teams at all main ports and airports and at the main postal depots, who routinely profile imports and exports and carry out x-ray examinations. physical examinations.

A statement added:

Our strategy to combat drugs smuggling supports Ireland’s national drugs strategy Reducing Harm, supporting recovery: A health led response to drug and alcohol use in Ireland 2017 – 2025. We deploy a risk-based approach to our detection and intervention strategy including in relation to the illicit drugs supply chain, and work as part of both national and international multi-agency law enforcement operations to disrupt and dismantle core supply chains, including the seizure of product, and develop and share intelligence.

Smugglers use increasingly inventive and complex smuggling methods and concealment techniques, and have the capability and resources to adapt their methodologies quickly. Revenue continually monitors trends and developments in this regard and adopts a very flexible and agile response in terms of resource deployment and risk prioritisation. Revenue also works closely with An Garda Síochána, particularly the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, in joint investigations and operations.

Revenue also work closely with the Health Products Regulatory Authority, the Irish Naval Service, and international bodies such as the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre-Narcotics (MAOC-N) Lisbon, Europol, Interpol, and World Customs Organisation and law enforcement agencies in other countries. This wide-ranging collaboration is an essential element in responding to what is a global challenge.