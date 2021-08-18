NEW: Jobs and investment for Kildare with four major retailers opening soon

Newbridge is to get a welcome jobs boost with at least four new retail giants opening up in the town.

It was announced last week that the Frasers Group will take over both floors of the former Debenhams store at Whitewater Shopping Centre. It will open a Sports Direct outlet in the upstairs unit before Christmas, as well as a Frasers department store downstairs in early 2022.

US brand American Eagle Outfitters is also arriving on the ground floor; and a couple of hundred metres down the street from Whitewater, a new Aldi supermarket will have its tills ringing in coming months.

Ingrid Ryan, general manager of Whitewater Shopping Centre, said the Frasers Group arrival was a significant development and a fantastic boost for the retail complex and Newbridge town.

Kildare Chamber chief executive Allan Shine also commented that new store openings are vital to create jobs and circulate cash in the local economy.

The Frasers Group said that the number of jobs created in its stores will be ‘significant’.

Sports Direct and Frasers will become the anchor tenants in Whitewater in the 150,000 square foot retail space previously occupied by Debenhams which closed last year.

Ms Ryan said: “We welcome this significant development for the centre and the market in general, especially at a time when bricks and mortar retail has been challenged by both the pandemic and the changing face of retail.

“A letting of this scale is a fantastic boost for Whitewater and the Kildare retail market.”

Kildare Chamber chief executive Mr Shine told the Leader: “As employees start to return to the workplace, we are very confident that footfall will increase on the main street and within the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

“Whilst online shopping will continue to flourish, store openings in the town ensure that we continue to create jobs and continue to circulate money within the local economy.

“It’s excellent to see that the Frasers Group have confidence in the Newbridge area with this announcement.”

Deputy Mayor of the local municipal district Cllr Chris Pender said the addition of these new retail units to Newbridge are not just a huge boost to the town but also a huge boost for the county.

He added: “The investment demonstrates that despite the challenging times we[re in that there are positives to be seen everywhere.

“One would hope that the impact on the town itself in terms of additional jobs and encouraging more tourists into the area will be significantly positive and will go a long way towards people being able to live and work in their own towns.

Rewarding

“As someone that’s worked in retail I know how arduous a job it is but also know that if workers’ rights are in place and followed that it can be a safe and rewarding job.”

A Whitewater spokesperson said: “The opening of a new department store is an exciting new development for the centre and will complement the existing retail mix at Whitewater which includes fashion, film and food.

“Furthermore, the arrival of Frasers Group is a good strategic fit for the sustainable ethos of the centre as we are both likeminded in our corporate social responsibility and the impact our business has on the environment.”

The Frasers group will also be opening in Mahon Point Shopping Centre near Cork City.

Speaking about Whitewater Shopping Centre and Mahon Point Shopping Centre, James France, head of global leasehold property at Frasers Group said: “These new sites mark as a pivotal moment for the group as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to bricks-and-mortar and prove our investment into major retail destinations and the retail market in Ireland.

“Frasers Group is dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience to customers and, importantly, will bring a significant number of jobs.” with both openings.”