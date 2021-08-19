19/08/2021

Search our Archive

NICE ONE! Kildare person nearly €10k richer after big win at the races

Warning issued as counterfeit €50 notes found in circulation

FILE PHOTO

A racing fan in County Kildare is celebrating this week after a flutter on the horses ended up landing them a tidy cash boost of over €9,600.

The winning bets cost the anonymous punter just €2 in a BoyleSports shop in the county and consisted of two €1 placepots.

 They needed their selections to be placed in the first six races on the first day of York’s Ebor Festival on Wednesday, and with places secured for Hurricane Ivor (7/1), Imperial Fighter (11/2), Yibir (6/1), Alenquer (8/1), Arcadian Sunrise (11/4) and Rajinsky (7/1), all eyes turned to the 4.45.

 The coup was nearly scuppered after a nail-biting finish, but 8/1 shot Noorban held on for third by a short head, which was enough to bag the tasty four-figure sum.

 The placepot dividend paid €4,834.70, but with two winning lines at €1 each, the lucky winner walked out of the shop richer to the tune of €9,669.40.

 Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hats off to our County Kildare customer who has been well rewarded for a great run on the first day of York races.

"The winning lines only cost €2, but their savvy selections have delivered a return of €9,669 so we wish them well with the celebrations!”

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media