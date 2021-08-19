LATEST: Green light for new restaurant near Whitewater Shopping Centre

FILE PHOTO
Plans have been granted for a new restaurant in Newbridge.
Approval has been given from Kildare Co Council for the Swift Supplies premises on Moorefield Road to be converted from retail use to a sit-down restaurant and delivery service.
A Dublin-based company, Tapeford Ltd is behind the development.
It wants to demolish a wall of the building and reconstruct it at a different angle.
The plans also allow for a new main entrance door as well as internal alterations.
The plans were lodged with Kildare County Council on March 30 last.
The estimated value of the project is over €130,000, according to the Construction Information Service database.
