Advice to help prevent thefts at farms

Gardaí have issued simple but effective Farm Theft Prevention Advice to help prevent crimes targeting farmers and landowners.



1. Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse. Consider well-built structure and connect to alarm.

Photograph machinery and tools, keep a detailed record of make, serial number and colour.

Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations.

For firearms storage use a secure firearms cabinet, secured to a solid wall.

2. Restrict access to your farmyard, install gates and fix them to sturdy concrete or metal posts.

Keep them locked and consider appropriate signage such as “private property”.

3. Consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house.

Install good lighting to illuminate areas viewed from the home or covered by CCTV.

4. Consider joining a Community Alert scheme or starting your own.

5. There are some effective and reasonably priced GPS tracking systems for trailers and ATV on the market. Research and consider buying them.