Tips to avoid thefts from your car while parked at staycations beauty spots

Gardaí have warned that i you are visiting beauty spots or tourist locations always lock and secure your vehicle when leaving it unattended.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Please try as best as possible to park in a secure location.
"Never leave property on display in your car and do not make the mistake of hiding your belongings within the car once you have parked up.
"You never know who is watching!
"Always leave large amounts of cash and other valuables at home!
"If you see any suspicious activity in these areas call Gardaí immediately."
