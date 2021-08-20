Another coffee shop to open in Naas

Starbucks, Naas
What’s that coming over the hill, is it a monster ?
Why, it’s another coffee shop for Naas.
Just when you thought that the town had reached maximum density in terms of the number of enterprises that can be reasonably accommodated, another has popped up in like in a life size game of whac-a-mole.
Starbucks is the latest addition to Naas’ suite of coffee shops.
A brand new premises has been constructed in what might otherwise be part of the car park of the Naas Retail Park at Jigginstown, also home to B&Q.
You can’t miss it; once you round the corner there she is spanking new and almost shimmering in the later summer sun.
It’ll be opening soon.
The “thank you”, “welcome” and “drive thru” signs are up, the chairs, tables and fire extingishers are on site.
The latest chapter in our love affair with all things coffee is about to be written.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.