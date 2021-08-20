Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 20

The death has occurred of Jane Reynolds (née Kavanagh)

St. Fintan's Tce., Mountrath, Laois / Kilberry, Kildare



Jane Reynolds (nee Kavanagh), St. Fintan's Tce., Mountrath, Co. Laois and formerly of Kilberry, Athy, August 18, 2021 (peacefully) at her residence. Predeceased by her mother Elizabeth and father Arthur. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her husband Patrick, daughter Jessica, sons Mark, Michael and Sean, her adored grandchildren Sophia and Alix, son in law Eoin and Michael's partner Saoirse, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jane Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from her home this Friday morning (August 20th) travelling via Athy and Kilberry, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Broadford, Kildare, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving 1.30 pm.

Jane's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cuisle Cancer Centre Portlaoise.

Jane's funeral mass can be viewed using the following link : https://youtu.be/DZrxiyBSR4o

he death has occurred of Anne Teresa (Nancy) Scully (née Quigley)

Leixlip, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Scully (nee Quigley) (Oaklawn and formerly of Main Street, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Kiltalown, Embankment Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24) August 18th, 2021. Peacefully, at Dunboyne Nursing Home. Anne Teresa (Nancy), beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and dear mother of Patricia and the late Declan and Niall. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Patricia, granddaughter Clodagh and Craigh, granddaughter Darina and her husband Paddy, her five great-granddaughters Megan and her partner James, Arwyn, Jessica, Patrick and Ruby Lou, her great-great-granddaughter Cali, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Nancy’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Monday, 23rd August, at 11.00am by following the link below:

http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Family flowers only, please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

A special word of thanks to the staff at Dunboyne Nursing Home for the care and love they showed to Nancy.

The death has occurred of Sean Berry

Marhaba, Tully East, Kildare Town, Kildare



Berry, Sean (Capt Retd. and formerly of Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association). Husband of the late Alyce and father of the late Gill, peacefully at Naas Hospital on August 17th 2021. Sadly missed by his loving son Paddy, daughter Vivienne, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Tom, grandsons Jeff and David, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Saturday (21st August) to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Marion Malone

Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



Malone (née Parsons) (Ballycannon, Kilcock and formerly of Avondale Leixlip, Co. Kildare), August 17th. 2021, (peacefully), at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Marion, beloved wife of John and dear mother of John, David, Robert and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter-in-law Noreen, granddaughters Lauren and Abigail, brother John, sister Susie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Marion’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass on Saturday morning, 21st August, at 10.00am by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

If you would like to have attended the funeral, but due to current restrictions you cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences below. Family flowers only please.