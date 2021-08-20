APPEAL: Is your home good enough to show off on TV show?

Have you a home worth showing on TV?

Participants are being sought for the next series of the RTE One’s - Home of the Year.



Want the chance to show off your home in a bid to win the title?



Each week our panel of three expert judges will visit three homes across the country. They will tour each home giving it a score out of 10. The home that receives the highest score goes through to the final of Home of the Year, where the judges crown the winner.



What type of people are we looking for?

We’re looking to cast a diverse range of homes and their owners throughout the whole of Ireland.

Big or small, the judges will be looking for what makes your home special, and they will base their decisions on individuality, functionality, and clever design, as well as their own areas of expertise.

How to apply

It’s really easy to apply, just email homes@shinawil.com for an application form.



How do you get on the show?

After you have submitted your application and some photographs of the interior and exterior of your home, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom virtual recce with you. Following this, all applications will then be assessed, and we will decide on the final 21 homes in the series.

Auditions are currently underway, with the heats filming throughout September-October 2021.



We would encourage anyone interested to apply as soon as possible.



Home of the Year series 8 will be broadcast in spring 2022.