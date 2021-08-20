Gardaí find scantily clad woman covered in blood at Newbridge premises - claim

A scantily clad woman who was covered in blood, ran towards two gardaí seeking help at an address in Newbridge, it was claimed at Naas District Court yesterday.

Andrei Stroescu, 20, and Robert Ion, 22, whose addresses were given as 102 Donaghmore, The Anchorage, Bettystown, County Meath, face allegations of assault, trespass and possessing a knife and clawhammer respectively on August 17.

Garda James Quigley told of arresting Andrei Stroescu and Garda Martin Staunton told of arresting Robert Ion.

Garda Quigley claimed bail was being opposed because of the seriousness of the allegations, the likely sentence that could be imposed in the case, the reliability of a bails person and he claimed they were caught red handed.

Garda Quigley said the gardai got a call on August 17 at 11.40pm to say two males were gaining entry at the front door of a premises at 1 Henry Street, Newbridge.

“A female could be heard screaming for help inside,” he said.

When he got there with Garda Staunton the front door was slightly ajar and he could hear “great distress and commotion” inside.

He added they identified themselves and he could hear further screams for help.

The court heard the woman ran towards them screaming for help and they brought her to a place of safety.

There were three males in the house, he alleged, and Andrei Stroescu had a large metal meat cleaver with a 12 inch blade in his hand.

Gda Quigley said he told him to drop it and he didn’t.

He said he advanced towards him brandishing the meat cleaver and a violent struggle ensued before the man was arrested.

He added the man was disarmed and handcuffed.

He said the woman made a statement saying three males burst through and bound her behind her back.

She was punched and hit. She was hit multiple times with a blunt object, believed to be a claw hammer. He said she had a broken nose and two puncture wounds to her buttocks as well as multiple lacerations to her body. The woman said the males were not known to her and they gained entry by force.

He said no admissions were made.

Gda Quigley claimed Robert Ion was in possession of what is believed to be a claw hammer and he approached the two gardai with this.

He told defending barrister Mark Gibbons he could not confirm who assaulted the woman and the third man was not apprehended and fled the scene.

Mr Gibbons said that Andrei Stroescu did not have a weapon and the witness agreed that pepper spray was used.

He submitted that the gardaí could not be sure what had happened in the absence of the third man.

The court heard that Andrei Stroescu has been in Ireland for 18 months and Robert Ion is here for three weeks.

Mr Gibbons said there are no issues which would prevent bail being granted and it’s likely to take a considerable amount of time before the case is heard.

Sgt Brian Jacob said that if bail is granted they are free to leave and would not need travel documents to go to the UK.

Judge Miriam Walsh said the defendants are a serious flight risk and refused bail, remanding them in custody until August 26 when they're likely to appear by videolink.