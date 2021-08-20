20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Former publican who bravely battled Covid-19 last year passes away peacefully surrounded by loving family

Former publican who battled Covid-19 last year passes away peacefully surrounded by loving family

The late Ollie Doyle

A retired Kildare publican who had a dramatic recovery after contracting Covid-19 last year has sadly passed away. 

Kildare town resident Ollie Doyle spent three months in total in hospital including 57 days in ICU and five-and-a-half weeks in a coma.

The life-long GAA fan ran the Round Tower House pub (now Cunningham’s) and The Vatican pub (now Harte’s) in Kildare town as well as Todd’s pubin Naas before retiring from the business more than 15 years ago.

Ollie died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Ann and their children, Olivia, Richard and Orla.

He is deeply regretted by his son in law Aidan, daughter in law Sinead, grandchildren Paddy, Robyn and Chara, his brother, sisters, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ollie is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Thomas, his sister Mona and brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Eugene.

Ollie's remains will be reposing at his home in Dara Park in Kildare town but as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, the house will remain private.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, with a maximum of 50 people in the church.

Those wishing to pay their respects may line the route to the church or to the cemetery, maintaining social distancing and adhering to current government and HSE guidelines.

Removal from his home to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm on Sunday with burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery.

Requiem Mass may be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/

Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on this link 

May Ollie Rest in Peace. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media