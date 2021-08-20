Dad told son to 'shag his mother' , Naas court hears

A man who told his son to shag his mother (the man’s wife) was criticised by a District Court judge at a Naas court sitting.

The woman told the court that the son has a number of medical issues and money is required for his treatment and she added her account had €46 in it on that day, August 19.

She recalled calling the gardaí to the home on a date last March because her husband was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, out of control, calling her names and totally obnoxious.

She added she tried to cancel the call but the gardaí said they had to respond.

She said she was in fear for her son as well as herself. She said that when she came out of hospital following a medical condition she was told to buy food for her son and herself and that her husband said he would buy food for himself.

She claimed that her husband took €55,000 out of a business account because he believed she would “go mad spending.”

The woman claimed that he banged on the son’s door at 4am and said “it could be your lucky night, try and get a shag off your mother.”

The woman said she fears that her medical condition will return because of her anxiety and her son is on antidepressants.

She claimed her husband did not care about a protection order, which had been granted previously.

Under cross examination, she agreed she had withdrawn €17,000 from a company account for expenses and this had put the company €12,000 “into the red.”

She claimed her husband threatened to go to the police and report her for money laundering.

The woman said she was afraid he’d leave because at the time he was spending a lot of time in the UK.

He told the court that all of his income goes into a joint account and he stopped two payments because the money “goes straight out.”

He said he resigned as a director of the company when the €17,000 was taken out.

He said he had never threatened his wife or son or hit her.

He said he had gone to the UK to deal with a family matter.

He told of building a garden water feature with a pump along with his son and said this had been damaged.

He said he calls his wife names when she does likewise. He denied cancelling health insurance or banging on his son’s door.

Judge Miriam Walsh called the remark disgusting, revolting and inexcusable. She declined to grant a barring order because the threshold for this had not been met.

Judge Walsh also told the man that his wife is entitled to ring the gardaí “if you step out of line.”