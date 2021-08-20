Naas court grants care order for child whose dad is in prison

A child whose dad is in prison and whose mother has had only intermittent contact with him was subject of a court order on August 12.

Naas District Court heard that the child, has no contact with his father.

A witness for Tusla, the child protection agency, told the hearing that there is “no consistency of contact” and “this is problematic.”

The witness told of a meeting with Tusla within the past few months during which the mother allegedly got very aggressive and was told to manage her behaviour and to resume contact later.

The court was told that the woman would have to link up with a social worker on a weekly basis.

The woman went for five years without contacting the child, it was alleged.

The Tusla representative said that efforts will continue to be made to establish contact but “she had not been able to follow through on being available in his life.”

Judge Miriam Walsh said she was satisfied that the child remains in care and granted an interim order to facilitate this.