Firm near Naas is hiring for several positions

Painstown Precast Concrete is hiring:
WANTED:
Machine Operatives, General and Skilled Labourers with Manual Handling
Counter Balance Forklift an advantage but not necessary.
Full training will be given.
Yard Operatives
Manual Handling and Counter Balance Forklift Ticket Essential.
Duties to include:
Attractive salary for suitable candidates.
To apply for the above positions please email CVs to sales@painstownprecast.ie.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.