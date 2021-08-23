Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 23

he death has occurred of Will BYRNE

Liffey Square, Sallins, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving mother Chai, brother Jeff, sisters Jea, CC and Rona, daddy P, father Cyril, lola Naty, nieces Bea, Layla and Hailee, aunts Aina, Jen, Isabel, Tetet and Nora, uncle Al, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"May Will Rest In Peace"

Removal from The George Mullins Funeral Home, Naas on Wednesday morning arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. In line with current guidlines the number of mourners in the church will be limited to fifty people. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam

Following the Funeral Mass a Cremation Service will take place in Newland's Cross Crematorium at 12.40pm with web-streaming from there on the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

The death has occurred of Sheila Marsh (née Maguire)

Glenmore, Crossmolina, Mayo / Kildare



Formerly of 'Bukit Timah', Christianstown, Milltown, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at her daughter Gillian’s residence, Glenmore, Corssmolina, Co. Mayo. Sheila, pre-deceased by her husband Jim and loving mother of Andrew, Tony, Alison and Gillian. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister, Mairead Carthy (Dublin), Sons-in-law, Eamonn Connor (Crossmolina), Georges Rimaud, daughters-in-law, Adrienne, and Sue, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Ballina, on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, for family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her own residence in Christianstown, Milltown, Kildare, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortege will leave her residence in Christianstown on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Milltown for requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current restrictions and guidelines funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends only please (50 people).

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to ‘Irish Injured Jockeys’.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Christy Stynes

Geraldine, Athy, Kildare



Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening (24th August) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for prayers at 6pm (limited to 50 people). Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (25thAugust) limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Marguerite Anderson (née Mannion)

Maynooth, Kildare / Offaly



Anderson (née Mannion), Marguerite, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Doon, Co. Offaly, August 21st 2021, peacefully at home following a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, Marguerite will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, daughters Claire and Sarah, sons Keith, Sean and Paul, daughter-in-law Martha, sons-in-law Brad and Alan, grandchildren Joe and Tommy, sisters Mary, Eileen, Kathleen, Geraldine and Vera, brothers Hubert, Thomas and Ned, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a funeral for family and close friends will take place for Marguerite. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Marguerite's funeral cortege will leave Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am funeral Mass, for those that might like to line the route in a socially distance manner.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Marguerite's funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

The death has occurred of Eileen O'CONNOR (née Whittle)

Ballybrack, Dublin / Killiney, Dublin / Kildare



O’CONNOR (née Whittle) August 20, 2021 (late of Ballybrack/ Killiney, Co Dublin and Old Kilcullen, Kildare) Eileen, beloved wife of Fred, loving mother of Éamonn, Geraldine and Brian. Sadly missed by her husband, children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, adored grandchildren Ciara, Laura, Michael, Ellen and Conor, great-granddaughters Holly and Chloe, her sister Cis, extended family and many friends.

Eileen’s Funeral will take place under strict Government guidelines on Wednesday (25th August) at 10am and can be viewed online at http://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/sts-alphonsus-and-columba-ballybrack-killiney-parish followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery.