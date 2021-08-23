Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Health

Severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Naas Hospital is the most overcrowded public hospital in the eastern region today - and this inlcudes the major Dublin facilities.

Some 20 people are being treated on trolleys there, while there are no patients on trolleys at Connolly Hospital,  Blanchardstown or Beaumont Hospital.

There are 16 people on trolleys at the Mater and 13 at St Vincent’s.

Read more County Kildare news

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are five on trolleys at Tullamore and none at Portlaoise.

Earlier this month Naas Hospital management reminded members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the emergency department. 

Hospital management advised that the public only attend the emergency services if absolutely essential.

If you are unwell, the HSE advice is to go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media