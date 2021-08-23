Coffee lovers in Kildare urged to support Bewley's Big Coffee Morning for Hospice

Together for Hospice, which represents 26 Hospice and specialist palliative home care services throughout the country, today announced the launch of the 2021 Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice.

The campaign was launched by journalist and broadcaster, Miriam O’Callaghan, who is calling on people in Kildare to support this important initiative by hosting a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning social on Thursday 23rd September.

Now in its 29th year, Together for Hospice alongside its long-term partner Bewley’s want to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever and are asking people in Kildare to get creative with their coffee creations and host a coffee morning social at a time that suits them – morning, noon, or night to raise funds!

Whether it’s morning mochas, lunchtime lattes or afternoon americanos, simply gather a group on Thursday, 23rd September, and do coffee your way, to help raise much needed funds to support the work of The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice Those taking part are encouraged to host socially distanced coffee morning socials and follow all government guidelines*.

In 2020, the fundraising event raised over €1 million for local hospices and specialist palliative homecare services nationwide and contributed to a significant fundraising milestone for the event which has raised over €40 million since its inception in 1992. The funds raised have enabled local hospice groups such as The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice to fund front-line staff such as nurses and healthcare assistants who provide specialist, high quality and loving care to patients and their families, fund on-going facility enhancements as well as purchasing crucial equipment. Funds raised locally stay local and go directly back into each local hospice service.

Launching the campaign, Miriam O’Callaghan commented, “It is a pleasure to launch Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice. By getting together with family, friends, and colleagues for a coffee morning social we can support the vital work hospice and specialist palliative care services do for families and communities every day. This year we really want to see people in Kildare get creative with their events and coffee creations and take time together with loved ones to help make this the best year yet.”

Eilis O’Malley, Chairperson, The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice said, “We are delighted Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice is back for another year raising funds in support of Hospice in-patient and community services around Kildare and around Ireland. The funds raised each year by the Irish public ensure we continue to provide vital support to individual patients and their families every day. We are incredibly grateful to the continued generosity of the coffee morning hosts, donors ambassadors and Bewley’s for their longstanding support”.

Jason Doyle, Managing Director at Bewley’s Ireland & UK said, “At Bewley's, caring for people and the community is at the heart of our business. We are immensely proud of our 29-year partnership with Hospice and proud to have helped raise over €40 million in vital funds for Hospices nationwide. We’re delighted to be back in 2021 for Bewley's Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice and this year we’re encouraging people to not only host a coffee morning but to think outside the box and create events throughout the day. After all, coffee can be enjoyed at any time.’

To register to host a coffee morning on Thursday, 23rd September, or on a date that suits you, go to www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie or call 1890 998 995. Hosts are provided with a Coffee Morning Pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters, and invitations free of charge. Remember, every cup counts!

The public can support Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice on Thursday 23rd September 2021 by:

Hosting a virtual coffee morning social

Hosting a socially distanced coffee morning social with a small group of family or friends

If you can’t host or attend a coffee morning social, please consider donating to your local hospice online at www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie

* Stay Safe - no matter what type of event you host – please always remember to stay safe

and adhere to the current HSE and Government COVID-19 guidelines. Please visit www.hse.ie to see

the most up to date guidance.