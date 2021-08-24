Staycation setback! Holidays interrupted after tyre blow-out on caravan

A wheel being changed at the side of the road / PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA
This was the scene on a staycation in the west of Ireland when a caravan had a blow out close to the Wild Atlantic Way.
Gardaí from Bangor Erris Garda Station assisted the family in distress in Co Mayo.
An officer helped the motorist to replace the wheel.
The family was travelling between Achill and Donegal recently.
Gardaí said: "Thanks to a local garage, gardaí were able to source a wheel brace for them and assisted in changing the tyre!"
Safe onward travels!
