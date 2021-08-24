Army Ranger Wing members due to arrive in Kabul this evening for emergency evacuation role

An Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT) - featuring members of the Army Ranger Wing based at the Curragh - is expected to arrive this evening in Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul, with a view to assisting the remaining Irish citizens who wish to evacuate from Afghanistan.

Ten Irish citizens have already been evacuated through HKIA with the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The remainder of citizens that have requested assistance with evacuation comprises mainly of family groups.

The ECAT will consist of officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Defence Forces personnel, namely members of the elite the Army Ranger Wing.

This is a consular assistance mission with Defence Forces providing security and support to the consular staff.

The deployment of the ECAT has been approved by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney on the joint recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Defence.

Minister Coveney said: "Good progress has been made to date in evacuating Irish citizens from Afghanistan.

"My view is that further progress requires a short deployment of a consular team to HKIA.

"The security situation for citizens attempting to access to airport remains extremely volatile. Citizens should continue to follow the consular advice given to them directly by our Embassy in Abu Dhabi.”

Officials said that given the complex security environment, no further operational details will be released.

The Consular Section of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy in Abu Dhabi will continue to provide consular assistance to Irish citizens in Afghanistan who wish to depart, including, as necessary, after air evacuations out of HKIA have concluded.