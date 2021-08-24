Search our Archive

24/08/2021

New film Kildare-born writer Aidan Higgins

New biography published of Kildare writer Aidan Higgins

Aidan Higgins

By Henry Bauress

A documentary film about Kildare born writer, Aidan Higgins, who died in 2015, has been launched.

A hundred people packed into a room in the Irish Film Institute on Sunday morning, March 3, the writer’s birth date, to see a private screening of the 94 minute documentary on the life and career of Aidan Higgins (1927-2015).

The screening of the documentary, Where Would You Like the Bullet, took place on the writer’s birthday, March 3.

The event was supported by Kildare County Council Arts Service.

The writer was brought up at Springfield House on the outskirts of Celbridge and the house features prominently in the film.

Its current owner. Libby Sheehy, was present for the screening as was Kildare based playwright and writer, Neil Donnelly, who has spent some years promoting and planning the project. Neil said:  “If Aidan were still alive he might chuckle at the event  taking place on his birthday.”

Higgins has been admired by writers like Samuel Beckett and Annie Proulx.

There have been filmed interviews done in Celbridge, Kinsale, Berlin, London and Dublin. 

Some interviews were done in Springfield House where the former Clongowes Wood College student once lived with his family.

