Car broken into in Naas

Sallins Road, Naas.
A number of items were stolen after a car was broken into in Naas.
It is believed the vehicle was left unlocked prior to the incident which took place on August 20 at 9.10pm, at Sallins Road.
A debit card as well as a driving licence and €50 in cash were stolen.
