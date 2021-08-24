Are these the tallest sunflowers around - or can you do better?

Ciara with her sunflowers towering over her
Do you know anybody with sunflowers taller than these.
Many people started growing from seeds during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.
Ciara Walsh O'Connor has grown her sunflowers to the height of the second storey window on her house in Rathcoole.
The showery and humid weather in recent weeks has really seen gardens flourish.
Ciara told KildareNow: "I'm growing Sunflowers for 2nd year in a row.
"They're nearly 13 feet tall the last time I checked."
Do you know anybody with sunflowers that are taller?
Contact editor@kildarepost.com or message us on our Facebook page.
