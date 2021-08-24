Council urged to take action at dangerous junctions

Councillors have demanded action from the Council to improve road safety at a number of junctions such as Dagweld's Cross.

The politicians will table motions at next month's meeting of the Clane - Maynooth municipal district.

Councillor Aidan Farrelly will call on the local authority to initiate a strategic review of locations such as Firmount Cross, Dag Welds Cross and Allenwood Cross detailing the works required and the national funding programmes available to which it can apply.

Councillor Aidan Farrelly will ask the Council to conduct a road safety review of Painstown Cross including input from An Gardaí Siochána on road traffic collision statistics.

Councillor Brendan Wyse will also ask the Council to install signage on the south side of Bond Bridge in Allenwood warning drivers approaching the village that there may be walkers on the road on the other side of the bridge accessing the Grand Canal.

Meanwhile Councillor Pádraig McEvoy will ask if the Council can confirm what approach it will take to repairing damage to Alexandra Bridge, Clane including assessing the impact of increased vehicular traffic levels, including large vehicles, on the protection, maintenance and safe shared use of the bridge by vulnerable road users.