Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Council urged to take action at dangerous junctions

Council urged to take action at dangerous junctions

Dag Weld's Cross / PHOTO: GOOGLEMAPS

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Councillors have demanded action from the Council to improve road safety at a number of junctions such as Dagweld's Cross.

The politicians will table motions at next month's meeting of the Clane - Maynooth municipal district.

Councillor Aidan Farrelly will call on the local authority to initiate a strategic review of locations such as Firmount Cross, Dag Welds Cross and Allenwood Cross detailing the works required and the national funding programmes available to which it can apply.

Councillor Aidan Farrelly will ask the Council to conduct a road safety review of Painstown Cross including input from An Gardaí Siochána on road traffic collision statistics.

Councillor Brendan Wyse will also ask the Council to install signage on the south side of Bond Bridge in Allenwood warning drivers approaching the village that there may be walkers on the road on the other side of the bridge accessing the Grand Canal.

 Meanwhile Councillor Pádraig McEvoy will ask if the Council can confirm what approach it will take to repairing damage to Alexandra Bridge, Clane  including assessing the impact of increased vehicular traffic levels, including large vehicles, on the protection, maintenance and safe shared use of the bridge by vulnerable road users.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media