Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 25

The death has occurred of Patrick Eamonn Birmingham

Lakelands, Naas, Kildare / Milltown, Galway



Peacefully in our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Navan after a short illness. Predeceased by his son Sean and parents Patrick and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving children Thomas, Louise, Ann and Joanne his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings Frank, Delores, Bernie, Sean and George, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass, in line with current guidelines, will take place at St Joseph's Church, Milltown, Tuam Co Galway, on Thursday at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in Kilclooney Cemetery, Milltown. Those wishing to view the Funeral Mass can do so at www.churchtv.ie/milltown.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland.

he death has occurred of Jim McAuliffe

Hartwell, Kill, Kildare



Beloved husband of Maura and father of Karen and Laura. Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, brothers Garry and Bertie, sons-in-law Emmet and Simon, grandchildren Liam, Alanna and Luca, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Jim Rest In Peace"

Jim's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Kill. The day and time will be confirmed later. In line with current guidlines the number of mourners in the church will be limited to fifty people. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on www.webcam.killparish.ie. Jim will be laid to rest in Eadestown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Mater Foundation on https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of David CULLY

Naas, Kildare



Cully (Naas) – Aug 22, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, David, beloved brother of Larry, Liz, Jimmy (deceased), Patricia, Noel, John, Paulette (deceased), Mary, Josephine, Ann Marie, PJ and Michael; Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law especially Noel Power, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas on Wednesday arriving for 12 noon Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards at St. Corban’s Cemetery. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kare, Naas.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Susan Elizabeth (Betty) Dempsey (née Murray)

Liffey View, Newbridge, Kildare / Antrim



Formerly of Toomebridge, Moneyglass, Co. Antrim. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, brother Tony, sisters in law, brothers in law in particular Robert, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from her family home on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Betty's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church