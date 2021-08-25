Search our Archive

25/08/2021

N7 motorists well over the speed limit issued with fines

speeding speedometer

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on the N7 where they detected a number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit of 100kph. 

The speeds were as high as 145 km per hour and 153 km per hour.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to the motorists. 

Naas Roads Policing were also operating a speed check on the N7 when they detected a van towing a trailer travelling at a speed of 119 km per hour. 

The maximum speed allowed for vehicles towing trailers is 80 km per hour.

An Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing were on patrol when they encountered a vehicle being driven erratically.

The driver failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis and cocaine consumption and was arrested.

A court appearance is to follow in coming weeks. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media