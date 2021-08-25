The late Kildare publican Ollie Doyle described as "legend" as he is laid to rest

A retired Kildare publican who had a dramatic recovery after contracting Covid-19 last year was described as ‘a legend’ at his funeral mass at the weekend.

Local people lined the streets of Kildare town in a socially distant way as the funeral cortége of resident Ollie Doyle travelled to

St Brigid's Church followed by a guard of honour from the Round Tower’s GAA Club.

Ollie had recovered from Covid-19 against all the odds, according to retired parish priest Fr Adrian Carbery at the Requiem Mass.

Ollie spent a total of three months in hospital including 57 days in ICU and five-and-a-half weeks in a coma.

He was given a socially-distanced homecoming in June 2020 when a lone piper led Ollie into Dara Park estate which was festooned with bunting and banners, while singer Johnny Peters was waiting outside his driveway to perform The Curragh of Kildare.

The life-long GAA fan ran pubs in Kildare town as well as Naas in a long career.

Gifts

Gifts brought to the altar included a Kildare GAA jersey and O’Neill's football to represent Ollie's love for the GAA and a deck of cards to reflect his interest in the past-time.

A potted plant was also presented to denote Ollies interest in gardening with his wife Ann.

Friends whom Ollie and Ann met while on honeymoon in the early 1970s also presented a framed photograph representing

their friendship together.

Fr Carbery said Ollie was one of the best known and most popular people in Kildare town.

The congregation was told he loved songs and stories and had built up a lot of friends across the county.

He added: “He put up a brave fight with illness and he recovered and came home from hospital against all the odds.”

Fr Carbery told the congregation: "He never saw himself as the legend he was."

The priest said that despite Ollie's success in business and sport — they never came second to his love of his family.

He paid tribute to Ollie’s wife Ann, to whom he was married for 47 years, and said they brought out the best in each other.

“They had a home of sharing and caring and of deep happiness,” he added.

Harte's Bar

Meanwhile a heart-warming anecdote about Ollie emerged on social media over the weekend.

Last month, Ollie was asked to serve the first drink post-lockdown in Harte’s Bar in Market Square — which he used to run as Ollie’s.

Current proprietor Paul Lenehan said: “As soon as the guidelines allowed it, we invited Ollie up on the 27th of July to pull that pint.

“Unknown to him at the time we had invited one or two people to celebrate this momentous occasion.

“Fellow Kildare publicans and former Kildare players popped in to say hello.

“The regard in which people held Ollie was visible for everyone see. Seeing him behind the bar in his old home was something quite special."

In the tribute posted on Facebook, Paul added: “Ollie you forged a path that many will do well to follow.”

Peaceful

Ollie died peacefully on Thursday last surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by Ann and their children, Olivia, Richard and Orla.

He is deeply regretted by his son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Paddy, Robyn and Chara, his brother, sisters, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ollie was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Thomas, sister Mona and brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Eugene.