NEW: Plans to convert shop into café in Naas

Plans have been lodged to open a new coffee shop in Naas.
An application has been made to Kildare Co Council to change a shop into a café on the Dublin Road.
Ziba Coffee House Limited is proposing the coffee shop on the ground floor at Railway Terrace together with three retractable awnings outside.
Meanwhile a planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council to convert a shed into a take away facility.
The designs include the construction of a new pitched roof on the existing shed in Coill Dubh, Naas.
