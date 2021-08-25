Charity golf classic taking place in Naas next week

FILE PHOTO
A Golf Classic in aid of the Cuisle Cancer Support Centre is taking place at Craddockstown Golf Club in Naas on Friday, September 3.
A four-ball scramble costs €240.
Main Course, Tea and Coffee is included.
Great prizes to be won.
