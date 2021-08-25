Cash and goods robbed from Naas coffee unit

File image
A quantity of cash along with a quantity of goods were stolen from a coffee vending unit in Naas.
Money and grocery items to a total value of €365 were taken from the Club Cafe enterprise at Corban’s Lane.
The incident is believed to have taken place between 4.30pm on August 16 and 9.30am on August 17.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.