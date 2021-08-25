Man arrested in Naas after couple's dispute

South Main Street, Naas
A man was detained by gardaí in Naas following a disagreement.
The gardai came across a couple having a disagreement and when they tried to defuse the situation, the man continued roaring and shouting.
The incident happened at South Main Street at 3pm on August 19.
